Joe Biden a fost diagnosticat cu cancer de prostată „agresiv”

United States President Joe Biden participates in a meeting of Senior White House and Administration officials on the federal response to the Los Angeles wildfires, at the White House Featuring: Joe Biden Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States When: 13 Jan 2025