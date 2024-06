Primul mare scandal la Euro, în grupa României: De ce golul lui Drăguș a fost valabil, dar cel al belgianului Lukaku a fost anulat

Match of the group E, Romania vs Ukraine. The President of the Ukrainian Association of Football Andriy Shevchenko attends the event. Pictured: denis dragus (rou) centre-forward,Image: 882402449, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Worldwide, Model Release: no, Pictured: denis dragus (rou) centre-forward, Credit line: Pierre Teyssot / SplashNews.com / Splash / Profimedia