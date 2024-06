TAIYUAN, CHINA - OCTOBER 06: Italian former footballer Roberto Baggio reacts during a football all-star friendly match at the Shanxi Sports Centre Stadium on October 6, 2018 in Taiyuan, Shanxi Province of China. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY Copyright: xVCGx CFP85913359