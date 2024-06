Italia: Membrii guvernului Meloni vor o reformă constituțională prin care premierul să fie ales direct

Italian Prime Minister meets the Federal Chancellor of the Republic of Austria at Chigi Palace, joint press conference at the end of the talks. In the picture Giorgia Meloni Rome, Italy, May 2, 2023//AGFEDITORIAL_0809026/Credit:Francesco Fotia/AGF/SIPA/2305030822,Image: 773487125, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Francesco Fotia/AGF / Sipa Press / Profimedia