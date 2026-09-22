PREMIERĂ Primul model Dacia din istorie care ajunge pe locul 1 în cea mai mare piață auto din UE

Noua Dacia Spring, la interior (foto Dacia)
=Attributes=
cameraAperture (float): 36
cameraFNumber (float): 4
cameraFarClip (float): 100000
cameraFarRange (float): 1e+18
cameraFocalLength (float): 40.0803
cameraFov (float): 46.3098
cameraNearClip (float): 1
cameraNearRange (float): 0
cameraProjection (int): 0
cameraTargetDistance (float): 84
cameraTransform (m44f): [{-0.716603, -0.694148, -0.0681047, -54.398}, {0.00844621, 0.0890003, -0.995996, 110.023}, {0.69743, -0.714309, -0.057915, -131.96}, {0, 0, 0, 1}]
channels (chlist)
compression (compression): DWAB
dataWindow (box2i): [0, 0, 6696, 6696]
displayWindow (box2i): [1116, 1116, 5580, 5580]
lineOrder (lineOrder): Increasing Y
pixelAspectRatio (float): 1
screenWindowCenter (v2f): [0, 0]
screenWindowWidth (float): 1
type (string): "scanlineimage"
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