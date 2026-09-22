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PREMIERĂ Primul model Dacia din istorie care ajunge pe locul 1 în cea mai mare piață auto din UE

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Dacia Spring a fost în luna august cel mai vândut automobil din segmentul A în Germania, cea mai mare piață auto din UE, ca urmare a creșterii cererii pentru vehiculele electrice în această țară. Performanța a fost înregistrată chiar la finalul vieții primei generații, în luna în care mașina a fost scoasă din producție, relevă datele Profit.ro.

După mai bine de cinci ani de la lansare, Dacia Spring reușește să devină cea mai vândută mașină de segment A din Germania, pe toate tipurile de propulsie, depășind nume celebre precum Fiat 500, Renault Twingo și Toyota Aygo.

Modelul complet electric al Dacia a înmatriculat în luna august 1.418 autoturisme, reprezentând o creștere imensă, 350%, față de luna similară din 2025. Acest lucru se datorează prețurilor speciale afișate de Dacia pentru acest model simultan cu programul de subvenționare guvernamental.

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