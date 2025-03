VIDEO „Era doar un câmp de dărâmături”. Bilanțul tornadelor care au făcut prăpăd în SUA: Cel puțin 34 de morți, locuințe distruse și un peisaj dezastruos

Missy, who declined to give her last name, searches for photographs in a debris field behind a relative's home after a severe storm in Bridgeton, Mo., Saturday, March 15, 2025.,Image: 976119768, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This content is intended for editorial use only. For other uses, additional clearances may be required. MANDATORY CREDIT, Model Release: no, Credit line: Robert Cohen / AP / Profimedia