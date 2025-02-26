12 Textile Collection Containers Installed in Bucharest Metropolitan Areaas Part of the Transnational Project Green-Tex

Bucharest Metropolitan Area Intercommunity Development Association (ADIZMB) announces the installation of 12 textile collection containers in five localities in Ilfov County: Berceni (2), Brănești (4), Pantelimon (2), Popești-Leordeni (2), and Vidra (2). Collection will be provided free of charge for recycling, promoting the concept of a circular economy. The initiative aims to address a pressing need in Bucharest metropolitan area, where an integrated textile waste collection system has not yet been developed. This comes in the context which Romania, along with other EU countries, has to implement selective textile waste collection starting this year.

Textile Recycling in Bucharest Metropolitan Area: A Step Towards European Sustainability

The installation of these 12 containers is part of the transnational project „Enhancing Danube Green Textile and Garment Production and Consumption” – Green-Tex, funded through the Danube Transnational Programme. This program fosters cooperation in the Danube region, covering areas such as environmental protection, innovation, and competitiveness. The launch of the Green-Tex project in Romania will be marked by the „Sustainability in the Textile Industry” conference, scheduled for March 4, 2025. The event will bring together local authorities, circular economy experts, and sustainability partners. Additionally, public awareness campaigns will be conducted to highlight the importance of textile waste recycling.

„This pilot program introduces a structured textile collection system in the Bucharest metropolitan area. We strongly believe that through solid partnerships with local administrations and institutions, combined with active community engagement, we can transform textile recycling from a choice into a standard practice. Green-Tex provides us with the opportunity to test modern solutions and contribute to aligning our region with European recycling and circular economy standards,” said Gianina Pănătău, Director of ADIZMB.

Green-Tex: A European Initiative for Sustainable Textiles

With a budget of €1,790,300 and a duration of 30 months, Green-Tex was launched at the European level in early 2024. Bringing together 11 partner organizations from nine countries, the initiative aims to strengthen transnational collaboration and innovation in the sustainable textile and garment sector, making it more resilient and adaptable to global trends. Green-Tex will develop and test new solutions for key players in the textile industry’s value chain—from fashion design, production, and use, to textile waste collection—to enhance resilience and competitiveness in the shift from traditional to eco-friendly textile practices based on a more regenerative circular economy.

ADIZMB’s contribution to Green-Tex focuses on testing textile waste collection solutions through a pilot program implemented in three locations: the Bucharest metropolitan area (Romania), urban and suburban areas of Sarajevo (Bosnia and Herzegovina), and the city of Trenčín (Slovakia).

The Environmental Impact of Textile Waste

Waste Management – Globally, the textile industry generates approximately 92 million tons of textile waste annually, of which 85% ends up in landfills or is incinerated, while only 1% is recycled. Toxic Substances – Nearly 20% of global water pollution is linked to the textile industry. Carbon Emissions – The textile industry accounts for about 10% of global greenhouse gas emissions, making it the second most polluting industry after oil and gas. Natural Resource Consumption – Nearly 93 billion cubic meters of water are used annually for clothing production, representing 4% of global freshwater consumption—enough to meet the annual water needs of a city with 5 million inhabitants. Marine Ecosystem Impact – Each year, 500,000 tons of microfibers—mainly from washing synthetic clothes—end up in the oceans.

Green-Tex’s Benefits for Textile Sustainability in Bucharest metropolitan area:

– The project will play a crucial role in educating local communities through workshops in the areas where textile collection containers are installed. Promoting Sustainable Textile Recycling – Implementation of effective textile waste collection and recycling strategies.

– Implementation of effective textile waste collection and recycling strategies. Developing Best Practices and Regional Solutions – The project will create a local model of best practices, serving as an example for other regions and encouraging the widespread adoption of sustainable practices in the textile industry.

Green-Tex Project Partners: Sarajevo Economic Region Development Agency (Bosnia and Herzegovina) – Project Lead, Municipality of Postojna (Slovenia), Nativa, Institute for Sustainable Growth (Slovenia), EKOCHARITY Slovakia for Slovakia (Slovakia) civic association, Eurotex Ltd. (Bulgaria), Municipality of Majur (Croatia), University of Zagreb, Faculty of Textile Technology (Croatia), University of Donja Gorica (Montenegro), Zlatibor Regional Development Agency (Serbia), Bucharest Metropolitan Area Intercommunity Development Association (Romania), Hungarian Association for Responsible Innovation Active First (Hungary).

Associated Partners: Ministry of the Environment of the Slovak Republic, City of Trenčín (Slovakia), Ministry of Environment, Water, and Forests (Romania), Ministry of Communal Services, Infrastructure, Spatial Planning, Construction, and Environmental Protection of Sarajevo.

About ADIZMB

Founded in 2008, the Bucharest Metropolitan Area Intercommunity Development Association (ADIZMB) is the main cooperation organization between the Bucharest City Hall and the Ilfov County Council. Through strategic projects and sustainable initiatives, ADIZMB aims to promote equitable regional development and improve the quality of life for residents.

