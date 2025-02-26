BREAKING NEWS Călin Georgescu, picked up by police from his car and taken to the Prosecutor’s Office for questioning

Former independent presidential candidate Călin Georgescu was picked up by investigators from road traffic to be taken to a hearing.

The police action takes place in the context of raids carried out in several counties targeting actions against the constitutional order, public incitement, initiation of a fascist organization, false statements regarding the sources of funding for the electoral campaign, judicial sources told News.ro.

Călin Georgescu, 62, a candidate in the presidential election canceled in December, was picked up on Wednesday, February 26, 2025.

Judicial sources confirmed the information to HotNews and said that Georgescu will be taken to the General Prosecutor’s Office for hearings.