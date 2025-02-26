Sari direct la conținut
BREAKING NEWS Călin Georgescu will be released and placed under judicial control. The 6 crimes the former candidate is accused of

Instigating actions against the constitutional order, communicating false information and initiating or forming a fascist organization are among the charges for which Călin Georgescu has been indicted by the Prosecutor General’s Office, according to a press release of the Public Ministry. He will be further investigated under judicial control, according to Digi24 sources.

„The case prosecutor of the Criminal Prosecution Section of the Prosecutor’s Office of the High Court of Cassation and Justice ordered the criminal proceedings to be initiated today,” the Prosecutor General’s Office said.

The former independent candidate for Călin Georgescu was picked up by investigators from the traffic and taken to the Prosecutor General’s Office, where he has been being heard since around 13.00. In the morning, dozens of searches were carried out targeting actions against the constitutional order, public instigation, initiation of a fascist organization, false statements regarding the sources of election campaign financing.

