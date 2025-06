Ce este programul nuclear al Iranului, cum s-a ajuns la atacul israelian

Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah ALI KHAMENEI speaks during a ceremony commemorating the 36th death anniversary of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, at Khomeini's shrine in Tehran. Khamenei stated on June 4 that a U.S. proposal for a nuclear deal was against the country's national interest amid ongoing public standoffs over Tehran's uranium enrichment. Iran Marks The 36th Death Anniversary Of Ayatollah Khomeini, Tehran - 04 Jun 2025,Image: 1007611803, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: ZUMA Press Wire / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia