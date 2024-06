Ucraina confirmă o pierdere dureroasă pentru Rusia / Corveta Ciclon, de pe care rușii lansau rachete Zirkon, a fost lovită de ATACMS

According to clarified information, on the night of May 19, the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed the Russian Project 22800 Tsiklon corvette in Sevastopol, – General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Thus, the Russian Federation loses its last cruise missile carrier in the… https://t.co/2SVH7tVLgw pic.twitter.com/ikKTaRsSVX

— Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) May 21, 2024