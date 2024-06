Bianca Andreescu, în optimi la WTA 's-Hertogenbosch – Set pierdut în fața locului 392 mondial

LETS GO!! Great comeback win from @Bandreescu_ over Vedder 4-6 6-3 6-2, super proud of that one because it is never easy adjusting to the grass courts and she really dug deep to get that victory today\uD83D\uDCAA\uD83D\uDD25

Onto R2 vs Yue Yuan tomorrow!! pic.twitter.com/TOrDZQKuvJ

— Tommy \uD83D\uDE0A (@BibiArmy_UK) June 11, 2024