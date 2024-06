Cluburile din Premier League, vot pentru sistemul VAR – Cine a fost împotrivă

\uD83D\uDEA8 Official: Premier League clubs have voted to keep VAR! \uD83C\uDFF4\uDB40\uDC67\uDB40\uDC62\uDB40\uDC65\uDB40\uDC6E\uDB40\uDC67\uDB40\uDC7F

It was also agreed that improvements should be made for the benefit of the game and supporters. pic.twitter.com/NZ5vWbK4k4

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 6, 2024