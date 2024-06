CORESPONDENȚĂ DE LA PARIS. Carlos Alcaraz, noul campion de la Roland Garros – A revenit de la 1-2 la seturi cu Alexander Zverev

Carlos Alcaraz youngest in history to win a Grand Slam on all 3 surfaces (hard, grass and clay). US Open 2022, Wimbledon 2023 and Roland Garros 2024.

-Grand Slam titles comparing Alcaraz with ‘Big Three’ at 21 years old:

Alcaraz: 3

Nadal: 3

Djokovic: 1

Federer: 0 pic.twitter.com/Ua2roHUvD6

