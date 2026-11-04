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JD Vance, mesaj amplu despre alegătorii „furioși” ai lui Trump și „problema principală”, după înfrângerea republicanilor. „Toată lumea știe de ce am pierdut”

Vladimir Ionescu
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Vicepreședintele republican al SUA, JD Vance, a avut o reacție amplă pe tema rezultatelor de la alegerile intermediare din SUA, care au culminat cu o victorie istorică a democraților. El a indicat cele patru motive pentru care susține că o parte dintre alegătorii care i-au preferat pe el și pe Trump la prezidențialele din 2024 sunt acum „furioși” și au votat cu opoziția.

Într-o postare pe X după alegerile din SUA, în urma cărora democrații vor prelua controlul asupra Congresului, JD Vance a scris că analiștii din tabăra republicană „erau obsedați” să afle „dacă electoratul semăna suficient de mult cu cel din 2024 pentru ca republicanii să câștige”.

„Și, în ciuda sondajelor care arătau o victorie zdrobitoare a democraților, datele continuau să ne spună aceeași poveste: în unele state, prezența la vot era doar OK, în altele era de-a dreptul uimitoare și în niciun stat nu era catastrofală. Exista un sentiment autentic de optimism în echipa noastră: oamenii noștri veneau la vot”, a continuat Vance.

El a povestit că unul dintre analiștii cu care a discutat, pe care l-a descris drept „cel mai deștept tip pe date” pe care îl cunoaște, i-a spus înaintea votului că republicanii nu vor produce o surpriză, dar s-ar putea descurca mai bine decât sugerează sondajele.

„Dar problema principală nu este prezența la vot. Problema principală este că mulți oameni care au votat cu Trump/Vance în 2024 au votat cu democrații în 2026. Vor fi multe lupte interne și certuri despre ce s-a întâmplat și de ce s-a întâmplat. Unul dintre specialiștii în sondaje pe care îi respect cu adevărat mi-a spus că mesajul nostru economic nu a fost suficient de incisiv pe ultima sută de metri. Sunt sigur că e adevărat”, a adăugat republicanul.

„Adevăratul motiv pentru care am pierdut este evident”

JD Vance consideră că „adevăratul motiv pentru care am pierdut este evident pentru aproape toată lumea”, în condițiile în care sondajele unui alt specialist arătau că „mulți alegători ai lui Trump din 2024 erau furioși și plănuiau să voteze cu democrații”.

Conform oficialului, când „specialistul în sondaje” i-a întrebat pe alegători ce i-ar face să revină în tabăra republicană, aceștia au cerut încheierea războiului din Iran, îndreptarea atenției către costul vieții și inflație, politica de tip America pe primul loc și schimbarea relației cu Israelul.

„Motivul pentru care am pierdut este războiul. Președintele însuși a spus-o aseară. Dacă vreți să susțineți că a meritat, că pierderea Senatului pentru următorii 6 ani a meritat, atunci faceți-o. Susțineți că a fost un preț care merita plătit. Fie că sunteți de acord sau nu, asta e măcar cinstit. Dar toată lumea știe de ce am pierdut. Și orice discuție cinstită despre încotro mergem de aici trebuie să pornească de acolo”, a mai declarat JD Vance.