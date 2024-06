Juventus l-a prezentat pe înlocuitorul lui Massimiliano Allegri – Contract până în 2027

\uD83D\uDEA8⚪️⚫️ Official, confirmed. Thiago Motta, new Juventus head coach on three year deal until June 2027.

“I’m delighted to start this new chapter in a top club like Juventus, thanks for their trust and I can guarantee I will give my best to make Juventus fans proud”. pic.twitter.com/65Au1idiEB

