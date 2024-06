Lionel Messi a anunțat care va fi ultima echipă din cariera sa

\uD83D\uDEA8 Leo Messi: “Inter Miami will be my last club, yes. As of today, it’s gonna be my last one”.

“I love playing football, I enjoy everything much more because I am aware that every time there’s less and less”, told ESPN. pic.twitter.com/xpKUxCB0lS

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 12, 2024