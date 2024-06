Roland Garros 2024: A pierdut primul set, dar apoi și-a spulberat adversara și a ajuns în premieră în sferturile unui Grand Slam

28yo Jasmine Paolini continues her incredible 2024 season, beats Elina Avanesyan 4-6, 6-0, 6-1 to reach the QFs of a Grand Slam for the first time in her life at #RolandGarros.

Getting closer and closer to the top 10! pic.twitter.com/LilLEnIFYc

— José Morgado (@josemorgado) June 3, 2024