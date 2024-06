Roland Garros 2024: Gabriela Ruse, în optimi la dublu – Spectacol ofensiv în fața unor favorite

Looks like Gabi and Marta are getting their magic together back and get another great upset victory over a higher seeded team. Gabriela Ruse and Marta Kostyuk defeated Marie Bouzkova and Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-3, 6-4. pic.twitter.com/UdWRVVRRJk

— Romanian Tennis (@WTARomania) June 3, 2024