România are semifinalistă la Roland Garros 2024: Gabriela Ruse, în penultimul act la dublu

Andreeva and Zvonareva withdraw from doubles, which means Gabriela Ruse and Marta Kostyuk are through to the doubles SF at Roland Garros! Would have preferred they won today. But still a great thing.

Gabi and Marta will face Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani in the doubles SF. pic.twitter.com/f85WvaCoKP

— Romanian Tennis (@WTARomania) June 5, 2024