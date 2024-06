VIDEO China face exerciții militare de amploare în jurul Taiwanului ca „pedeapsă severă” contra noului președinte al insulei

#breaking First video of China military exercises around Taiwan via CCTV/Weibo.

PLA statement: „Taiwan independence”and peace across the Taiwan Strait are incompatible

The Eastern Theater Command launches the „Joint Sword-2024A” exercise. It is a powerful punishment for the… pic.twitter.com/7ouRaaxHEQ

