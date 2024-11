Blocul în care locuiește ambasadorul estonian în Ucraina, lovit de dronele rusești. Mesajul oficialilor estonieni

Un atac rusesc cu drone de pe 7 noiembrie a avariat blocul din Kiev în care locuiește ambasadoarea estoniană în Ucraina, a anunțat vineri ministrul estonian de Externe, Margus Tsahkna.

Early yesterday, the building where #Estonian amb @AnnelyKolk lives in #Kyiv was hit by a Russian drone.

She was lucky not to be harmed.



No one is safe in #Ukraine until Russia stops its aggression. 🇺🇦needs more air defense to protect its residents.

We must not get used to this. pic.twitter.com/bUTz3c5AT6