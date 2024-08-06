Schoenherr announces four promotions, including new local partner

Schoenherr și Asociații SCA is announcing a new round of promotions, effective 1 August 2024: Nora Olah is appointed local partner, while Marta Gogoneață, Marcel Mămăligă and Darius Trușculete become senior attorneys at law.

„The promoted lawyers specialise in dispute resolution, insolvency and reorganisation, competition, EU and foreign law, data protection and compliance – practice areas in which we have seen significant growth in recent years,” said Sebastian Guțiu, managing partner at Schoenherr și Asociații SCA.”They are all established experts in their field and contribute effectively to the development of the practice in which they specialise.”

Details of lawyers promoted

Nora Olah (local partner, dispute resolution) has been a lawyer since 2012 and joined Schoenherr in 2017. Her track record includes assisting multinational and domestic companies in a considerable number of administrative disputes, especially in the areas of tax, consumer protection, environmental protection, competition, food law and pharma, as well as commercial litigation, real estate and litigation related to urban planning and employment. She has also provided legal advice in arbitration cases before the Court of International Commercial Arbitration attached to the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Romania.

Marta Gogoneață (senior attorney at law, data protection, compliance) has been a lawyer since 2017 and joined Schoenherr in 2021. She has significant experience advising multinational and domestic companies across various sectors on data protection and providing general legal advice on compliance matters.

Marcel Mămăligă (senior attorney at law, dispute resolution) has been a lawyer since 2018 and joined Schoenherr in the same year. He has a strong track record in advising on commercial litigation, administrative disputes, insolvency and pre-insolvency proceedings, enforcement proceedings and debt recovery matters.

Darius Trușculete (senior attorney at law, competition, EU & foreign trade) has been a lawyer and member of the Schoenherr team since 2018. He is an experienced competition, EU and foreign trade lawyer, having advised on a significant number of projects in various national and international industries and markets.

Schoenherr is a leading regional law firm with 15 offices and four country desks in Central and Eastern Europe and South-Eastern Europe. The firm has been active in Romania since 1996, providing full-service legal advice to local and multinational companies. Schoenherr și Asociații SCA is ranked by all major international research organisations that survey the legal market (Chambers and Partners, Legal500, IFLR1000).

Article supported by Schoenherr și Asociații SCA