Armata rusă a pierdut peste o jumătate de milion de oameni, susține Ucraina / Zelenski anunță că pierderile Moscovei în ofensiva de la Harkov sunt de 8 ori mai mari decât ale Kievului

I am grateful to @POTUS Joe Biden, U.S. Congress and its both parties, as well as the American people for the new military aid package announced today.

It includes much-needed long-range missiles, precision artillery munitions, anti-tank capabilities, and other weapons.

This…

— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 24, 2024