Lista celor nouă persoane care și-au pierdut viața după prăbușirea elicopterului în care se afla președintele din Iran

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi Martyred in Helicopter Crash

#Iranian President Ebrahim #Raisi martyred in a helicopter crash in the Varzaqan region of East Azerbaijan province.

Raisi was accompanied by Ayatollah Mohammad Ali Al-Hashem, the Friday Imam of Tabriz, Foreign… pic.twitter.com/Iabakmhnlm

— Tasnim News Agency (@Tasnimnews_EN) May 20, 2024