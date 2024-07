Paramount, emblema Hollywood-ului, acceptă un acord de fuziune în valoare de 28 de miliarde de dolari

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 05: Elizabeth M.Daley, Steven Spielberg, Frank Price, George Lucas, C.L. Max Nikias and Summer M. Redstone attend the Dedication of The Sumner M. Redstone Production Building at USC on February 5, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. Valerie Macon,Image: 153226061, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: VALERIE MACON / Getty images / Profimedia