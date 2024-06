Război în Ucraina – ziua 825: Putin, avertisment virulent pentru Europa / Macron şi Scholz, de acord ca Ucraina să poată lovi baze militare din interiorul Rusiei / Zelenski a semnat la Bruxelles un pact de securitate cu Belgia, care va furniza 30 de F-16

Yesterday, Russian forces mounted an unsuccessful frontal mechanized assault across open ground towards the eastern microdistrict of Chasiv Yar.

Russian forces lost a T-80BV, T-90M, and a BMD-2 just outside the city before the group was forced to withdraw. pic.twitter.com/iwSuHDPJjw

— OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) May 28, 2024