Schoenherr advises Trans-Oil Group on acquisition of Frial Terminal

Schoenherr și Asociații SCA advised Trans-Oil Group, a leading agribusiness operator in the Black Sea region, on the acquisition of Frial Terminal, located in the Port of Constanța, Romania. The transaction marks a key milestone in Trans-Oil’s long-term strategy to expand its presence in the Black Sea, allowing the group to streamline its logistics and distribution of goods across multiple continents.

Schoenherr provided buy-side legal advice in connection with the recently signed M&A transaction. Closing is expected to take place later in Q4 2024, subject to merger clearance.

„With this acquisition, Trans-Oil strengthens its strategic position in the Port of Constanța, the largest seaport in the Black Sea. We are glad to have contributed to getting this deal done, supporting Trans-Oil in reinforcing its role as a leading player in the agricultural commodities market,” said partner Mădălina Neagu, who led the Schoenherr team advising the buyer in this matter.

Frial Terminal, which boasts a transshipment capacity of 1.5m tons of cereals and 500,000 tons of vegetable oil, becomes part of Trans-Oil export terminals portfolio, which already includes terminals in Reni (Ukraine), Giurgiulesti (Republic of Moldova), Pancevo and Backa Palanka (Serbia). Trans-Oil Group has announced it contemplates a significant expansion of the storage capacities of Frial Terminal.

The Trans-Oil Group is a leading agribusiness operator in the Black Sea region, specializing in the production, processing, and trading of agricultural commodities. The group covers a wide range of activities, including oilseed crushing, grain handling and storage, international commodities trading, vegetable oil in bulk, bottled oil, and flour production. It owns and operates five oilseed crushing facilities and 46 storage facilities in the Republic of Moldova, Romania and Serbia.

Frial is a seaport terminal operator active in the Port of Constanța, Romania. It provides vessel and terminal operations for general goods and liquid products, as well as storage solutions both in covered spaces and uncovered areas with a total storage capacity of over 70,000 tons.

The Schoenherr team advising Trans-Oil Group in this transaction was led by Mădălina Neagu (partner) and included Mihaela Popescu (managing attorney at law), Andrei Mureșan (managing attorney at law), and Mădălina Mitan (partner).

Schoenherr is a leading regional law firm, with 15 offices and four country desks in Central and Eastern Europe and South-Eastern Europe. The firm has been active in Romania since 1996, providing full-service legal advice to local and multinational companies. Schoenherr Romania is ranked in by all major legal directories that survey the legal market (Chambers and Partners, Legal500, IFLR1000) for its activity in corporate/M&A.

Article supported by Schoenherr & Asociatii