Un mesaj ascuns într-o sticlă a fost găsit în peretele unui far după 132 de ani

Corsewall Lighthouse Hotel. See SWNS story SWSClighthouse. A couple used lockdown to finally fulfil their lifestyle dream - and move to a remote lighthouse 400 miles away in Scotland. Helen Mason, 60, and fiance John Harris, 62, were visiting Stranraer in Dumfries and Galloway in August when they decided to change careers and buy a hotel. They first visited a friend in the region eight years ago and fell in love with it but with busy lives and careers they could not imagine how it would be feasible to live there. But in the summer they decided to buy the Corsewall Lighthouse Hotel, on the northern coast of the Rhinns of Galloway, near Stranraer, Dumfries and Galloway.,Image: 588513075, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This image hereby disclosed to your organisation is so disclosed on the condition that your organisation will take all steps necessary to ensure that any identifiable personal data is processed in full compliance with the Data Protection Act 2018 follow us on twitter - @swns browse our website - swns.com email pix@swns.com, Model Release: no, Credit line: John Harris / / SWNS / Profimedia