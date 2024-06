VIDEO Noi atacuri de tip „double tap” comise de ruși în Ucraina. Au bombardat un parc de lângă Harkov. Cel puţin 11 morţi și numeroși răniți

Footage from a recreation center near Kharkiv, where six people died, including a woman who was 7 months pregnant. 27 more were injured, including an 8-year-old child – Internal Affairs Ministry.

Shortly after the first strike, Russia launched a second one – it injured a… https://t.co/IJiGhYT7Vv pic.twitter.com/xYh0xvLUjt

