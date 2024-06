VIDEO Peter Magyar, contestatarul lui Viktor Orban, a scos zeci de mii de oameni în stradă, chiar înaintea alegerilor europarlamentare: „Împreună putem salva Ungaria”

The anti-government demonstration at Heroes’ Square by Péter Magyar’s party, Tisza, just now, a day before the EP elections in Hungary.

“Corruption, or clean public life?

Clean public life!

East or West?

West!

War incitement, or peace?

Peace!

Fidesz or Tisza?” pic.twitter.com/pYjlrs1fkb

