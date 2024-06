VIDEO Protest în fața Ministerului Apărării de la Moscova al soțiilor soldaților ruși, care au cerut întoarcerea lor de pe front / Niciun oficial nu a ieșit să discute cu ele

#Russia \uD83C\uDDF7\uD83C\uDDFA: a small group of wives, mothers and children of Russian soldiers staged a protest in front of the Ministry of Defense in #Moscow against the mobilization for the war in Ukraine.

It took just a couple minutes for the police to show up to scold the women. pic.twitter.com/v41nWYPxg5

— Thomas van Linge (@ThomasVLinge) June 3, 2024