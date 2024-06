VIDEO Șase drone ucrainene au lovit o rafinărie rusească din Krasnodar

Russian Telegram channels report multiple attacks in Russia last night:

◾️On a refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban, Russia’s Krasnodar region, last night.

◾️On an oil depot in Vyborg, Leningrad region. Local governor said these were „just pops due to the use of pyrotechnics”.

— Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) May 19, 2024