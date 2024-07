VIDEO „Colonelul” Kate Middleton, scrisoare către regimentul ei. Prințesa și-a cerut scuze

The Irish Guards were deeply touched to receive a letter from our Colonel, Her Royal Highness, The Princess of Wales this morning.

We continue to wish Her Royal Highness well in her recovery and send Her our very best wishes.

— Irish Guards (@irish_guards) June 8, 2024