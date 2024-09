VIDEO Militarii ucraineni au folosit în premieră termit incendiar, aruncat din dronă, împotriva unei poziții a armatei ruse

Location: north of Ukrains'ke (Українське), Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukraine at 47.53663, 36.10683 https://t.co/Vv9I2d4Ekp @UAControlMap #geoconfirmed @GeoConfirmed

An Ukrainian drone of drone group 'No Chance' drops burning thermite at a windbreak reportedly occupied by Russians. pic.twitter.com/fnJT5Bb1zP