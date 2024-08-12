RTPR and Schoenherr advise Romcim on Tehno World acquisition

RTPR has assisted Romcim in relation to the acquisition of Tehno World, a company active in the production and sale of solutions for utility infrastructure networks.

With this transaction, Romcim adds to its portfolio the Tehno World factory in Baia, Suceava county, specialised in the production of connection solutions for water and sewerage networks, natural gas distribution, irrigation, telecommunications and energy.

Schoenherr advised Romcim on the FDI filing and obtaining merger clearance from the Romanian competition authority in connection with the transaction.

The RTPR team that provided advice on this project was coordinated by Mihai Ristici (Partner), Cezara Urzica (Senior Associate) and Vlad Stamatescu (Counsel), and further included Andrei Tosa (Managing Associate), Serban Halmagean, Flavia Mincu (Associates), George Capota, Irina Marinescu, Maria Luca, Andrei Nicolae, Bianca Cojocaru, Daria Spatariu and David Mirea (Junior Associates).

The Schoenherr team that advised Romcim on competition and FDI matters was coordinated by Georgiana Badescu (Partner) and included Cristiana Manea (Managing Attorney at Law), Sabina Aionesei (Attorney at Law) and Teodora Burduja (Associate).

“We are pleased by this new collaboration with Romcim which marks a new success for our M&A team. We are thus demonstrating once again our ability to manage the most complex M&A mandates. We are honoured to add this achievement to our portfolio, which includes the most important transactions in Romania and the region”, declared Mihai Ristici, Partner of RTPR.

“We are proud to announce the successful closing of this complex acquisition, through which Romcim strengthens its market position. We would like to thank Romcim for their trust and for their excellent collaboration. It was an honour to coordinate this project and I want to thank the entire team for their involvement and hard work. Congratulations to all parties involved in this deal on this outstanding result!”, said Cezara Urzica, Senior Associate at RTPR.

“We are glad to see a new major acquisition made by Romcim successfully closed after having been cleared by authorities following merger control and FDI screening. We are happy to be a trusted partner for the Romcim team. Congratulations to the parties, as well as their external advisors, whose support throughout the authorisation processes was essential”, said Georgiana Badescu (Partner), who led Schoenherr team that provided legal advice to Romcim on competition and FDI matters.

Romcim is part of the CRH group of companies in Romania, which is the most dynamic in the local construction industry, with over 2,500 employees in total and operating over 50 units nationwide, managed through the companies: Romcim, Elpreco, Ferrobeton, Baulemente, Sapphire and now TehnoWorld.

Solutions for the construction industry include aggregates, cement, concrete, precast elements, masonry and landscaping systems, alternative fuel production and, now, solutions for utility networks. Through its people, know-how, technology and innovative approach, the group is uniquely active in offering dedicated solutions for the infrastructure market, the non-residential segment and the residential segment.

RTPR’s Corporate/M&A team is well known for its extended transactional experience. The most reputed international legal directories, Legal 500, Chambers & Partners and IFLR1000, rank RTPR’s Corporate/M&A practice in first tier in the annual rankings for the law firms in Romania. At the same time several of the team’s lawyers are recommended as Leading Lawyers or Rising Stars in individual rankings produced by these publications. Recently, RTPR was named “Romania Law Firm of the Year” at the Chambers Europe Awards 2024, one of the most prestigious accolades in the legal area which confirms the firm’s status as a leader in the field.

Schoenherr is a leading regional law firm, with 15 offices in Central and Eastern Europe and South-Eastern Europe. The firm has been active in Romania since 1996, providing full-service legal advice to local and multinational companies. Schoenherr și Asociații SCA is ranked by all legal directories that survey the Romanian legal market (Chambers & Partners, Legal 500, IFLR1000). The firm’s competition, EU & foreign trade team has strong track record in advising on FDI and merger clearance, both in front of the Romanian competition authority and in front of DG Comp

