FOTO VIDEO Elicopterul lui Ebrahim Raisi s-a izbit de un vârf de munte. Primele imagini de la fața locului

The President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi as well as Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian were involved in a “Significant Helicopter Crash” earlier today while Traveling back from a Diplomatic Meeting in Azerbaijan. The Crash is believed to have occurred in a Heavily Forested Area… pic.twitter.com/mrFfBMSVXl

— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) May 19, 2024