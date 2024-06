„Măcelarul din Teheran a murit! Bucurați-vă!”. O faimoasă activistă iraniană exultă după moartea lui Ebrahim Raisi

Ebrahim Raisi, the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, known to us Iranians as the Butcher of Tehran, is dead!

He has been killed in a helicopter crash.

Why should I hide my feelings while many young Iranians, especially women who have been wounded during uprisings, are… pic.twitter.com/aRSyimohGm

— Masih Alinejad \uD83C\uDFF3️ (@AlinejadMasih) May 20, 2024