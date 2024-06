Manchester United s-a decis în privința lui Erik ten Hag, după cel mai slab sezon de Premier League din istoria clubului

\uD83D\uDEA8 BREAKING: Erik ten Hag stays as Manchester United manager, decision has been made.

Ten Hag has been informed after final decision by INEOS.

Contract talks will also follow, as @David_Ornstein has reported.

Ten Hag will be Man United manager for next season.

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 11, 2024