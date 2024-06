Război în Ucraina – ziua 822: Rușii au atacat două zone civile din Harkov, printre care un hipermarket / Moscova anunță o nouă victorie în Donbas în timp ce forțele rusești avansează în Harkov / Rusia acuză Ucraina că a lansat un atac cu rachete în Belgorod

Today’s Russian strikes on Kharkiv are yet another example of Russian madness—there is no other way to describe it. Only insane people like Putin are capable of killing and terrorizing people in such heinous ways.

When we tell world leaders that Ukraine requires adequate air… pic.twitter.com/54lCY0ax3r

— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 25, 2024