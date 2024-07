China acuză NATO că încearcă să își „depășească limitele” chiar și în Europa

FILE - Chinese President Xi Jinping, front row center, stands with his cadres during the Communist song at the closing ceremony for the 19th Party Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Oct. 24, 2017. China's long-ruling Communist Party on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, set October 16 for its 20th party congress, at which leader Xi is expected to be given a third five-year term.,Image: 717621738, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This content is intended for editorial use only. For other uses, additional clearances may be required. OCT. 24, 2017, FILE PHOTO, Model Release: no, Pictured: Andy Wong,Xi Jinping, Credit line: Andy Wong / AP / Profimedia