Jose Mourinho își face echipă la Fenerbahce – Atacantul de top adus din LaLiga

🚨🟡🔵 Youssef En-Nesyri to Fenerbahçe, details now sorted and here we go!



After Saint-Maximin, Fenerbahçe have agreed on personal terms with En-Nesyri and booked flight/medical.



Sevilla will receive fee in excess of €20m for the Moroccan striker.