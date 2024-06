Julian Assange a evitat din nou extrădarea în SUA după ce justiția britanică nu a fost convinsă de asigurările procurorilor americani, dar procesul continuă

“We spent a long time hearing the United States putting lipstick on a pig but the judges did not buy it” – @Stella_Assange reacting to the breaking news of the courts granting #JulianAssange the right to appeal his extradition

— Free Assange – #FreeAssange (@FreeAssangeNews) May 20, 2024