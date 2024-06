CORESPONDENȚĂ DE LA PARIS Ziua porților deschise pentru outsidere la Roland Garros

MIRRA JOINED OUR DANCE CHALLENGE \uD83D\uDD25\uD83D\uDC83 #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/PbxYXh37Sh

For a spot in a first career Grand Slam final \uD83C\uDFC6#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/CmkItD8kfT

— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 5, 2024