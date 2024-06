Bianca Andreescu, finalistă la WTA ‘s-Hertogenbosch – Salt important în clasamentul mondial

Andreescu d. Galfi 6-4 6-2 in s-Hertogenbosch



Bianca’s return to tennis has been a statement.



In her 2nd tournament back, she’s into the final.



Playing with intelligence, power, & heart.



✅7th career final

✅2nd grass court final



Bibi is blossoming.



