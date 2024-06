Remiză spectaculoasă între Scoția și Elveția – Record stabilit de Xherdan Shaqiri

Xherdan Shaqiri is the first player to score in the last three World Cups and European Championships:



2014 World Cup—⚽⚽⚽

2016 Euros—⚽

2018 World Cup—⚽

2020 Euros—⚽⚽⚽

2022 World Cup—⚽

2024 Euros—⚽



