Ucraina încheie în defensivă un 2024 sângeros, cu forțele Rusiei în atac dezlănțuit din mai multe direcții / Anul în care Zelenski a fost nevoit să facă un pas dureros

POKROVSK, UKRAINE - DECEMBER 18: Ukrainian servicemen of 24th fire a RPG during a training exercise as the war between Russia and Ukraine continue outside of Pokrovsk, Ukraine on 18 December 2024. Wolfgang Schwan / Anadolu/ABACAPRESS.COM,Image: 948159219, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: AA/ABACA / Abaca Press / Profimedia