VIDEO Incendiile masive din Grecia, vizibile din spaţiu

Intense #wildfires 🔥 have broken out north of #Athens, seen here by our MTG-I1 satellite yesterday 11.08.

Fire hotspots & thick smoke plume visible from space between 11:00 – 17:30 UTC.

Evacuations are in place as emergency workers try to keep fires under control. #ClimateCrisis pic.twitter.com/cGOBj3axqv