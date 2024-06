Ucraina și Rusia anunță un schimb major de prizonieri. Negocierile, mediate de Emiratele Arabe Unite

75 soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the National Guard, border guards, and four civilians returned home from Russian captivity.

