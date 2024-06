VIDEO Un Cannes 2024 canin. „Black Dog”, o poveste despre un câine maidanez și un bărbat ieșit din închisoare câștigă „Un Certain Regard”

\uD83C\uDFC6\uD83D\uDC36Congrats to the phenomenal Kodi, winner of #Cannes2024 Palme Dog \uD83E\uDDB4 for his leading role in #LaetitiaDosch‘ „Dog on Trial”. \uD83D\uDC4F\uD83D\uDC4F\uD83D\uDC4F

After „Anatomy of a Fall”‘s Messi last year, another French dog on top of the world! \uD83D\uDC15

➡️ https://t.co/saQkLVCBGb pic.twitter.com/YgumEwYCjJ

— Unifrance (@Unifrance) May 24, 2024